GP inaugurates Bangladesh’s largest data centre solar plant
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has inaugurated a 325 kilowatt-peak (KWp) solar power plant at its Sylhet Data Centre, marking a significant step towards expanding the use of renewable energy across its operations, reports a press release.
Developed by Grameenphone, with ZTE as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider, the installation comprises 450 high-efficiency solar panels and is the largest solar power plant at any data centre in Bangladesh.
The newly inaugurated solar plant is expected to generate more than 300 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, reducing approximately 188 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions each year.
By integrating renewable energy into its data centre operations, Grameenphone aims to reduce its environmental footprint while supporting the growing demand for digital connectivity and services through more sustainable infrastructure – in line with the company’s vision to reduce CO₂ emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, compared to its 2019 baseline.
The solar plant was inaugurated by Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, in the presence of Grameenphone’s Chief Technology Officer Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Chief Financial Officer Otto Magne Risbakk and Chief Marketing Officer Farha Naz Zaman, along with Mao Junyong, chief executive officer of ZTE Bangladesh, at the Sylhet Data Centre.
Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said, “As Bangladesh continues its digital transformation, we recognise the importance of building infrastructure that is not only reliable and future-ready but also environmentally responsible. At Grameenphone, we have set a clear ambition to reduce our CO₂ emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, compared to our 2019 baseline. Achieving this requires us to continuously explore cleaner energy solutions and integrate sustainable practices across our operations. The solar plant at our Sylhet Data Centre is a tangible step in this journey, demonstrating how we can reduce our environmental impact while strengthening the digital infrastructure that serves millions of customers. We will continue to invest in sustainable and innovative solutions that create long-term value for our customers, society and the environment.”
Mao Junyong, chief executive officer of ZTE Bangladesh said, “We are proud to partner with Grameenphone in launching Bangladesh’s largest solar power plant at a data center. This project demonstrates how advanced technology and renewable energy can come together to create more energy-efficient and sustainable digital infrastructure. By integrating high-efficiency solar solutions into data center operations, we are helping reduce CO₂ emissions in line with Grameenphone’s sustainability goals. We believe this collaboration will set an example for the industry and contribute to building a greener and more sustainable digital future for Bangladesh.”
The initiative reflects Grameenphone’s continued focus on embedding sustainability into its business operations and investing in solutions that can deliver both operational and environmental benefits.
Through greater adoption of renewable energy, energy-efficient technologies and responsible resource management, the company aims to support a lower-carbon digital future for Bangladesh.