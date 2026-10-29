GP inaugurates Bangladesh’s largest data centre solar plant

The newly inaugurated solar plant is expected to generate more than 300 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, reducing approximately 188 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions each year.

By integrating renewable energy into its data centre operations, Grameenphone aims to reduce its environmental footprint while supporting the growing demand for digital connectivity and services through more sustainable infrastructure – in line with the company’s vision to reduce CO₂ emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, compared to its 2019 baseline.

The solar plant was inaugurated by Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, in the presence of Grameenphone’s Chief Technology Officer Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Chief Financial Officer Otto Magne Risbakk and Chief Marketing Officer Farha Naz Zaman, along with Mao Junyong, chief executive officer of ZTE Bangladesh, at the Sylhet Data Centre.