Telenor CEO connects with customers on first Bangladesh visit
Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, President & CEO of Telenor Group, made her first official visit to Bangladesh this week, underscoring Telenor’s deep commitment to the country and its people, says a press release.
Benedicte’s first stop was out in the marketplace, where she spent time engaging directly with distributors, retailers and customers. Listening to their experiences, challenges, and aspirations, she emphasised that understanding customer needs is critical to Telenor’s mission.
Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, “Bangladesh is one of Telenor’s most dynamic markets, and it was important to me that the very first thing I did here was to meet the people we serve every day. Speaking directly with customers, and spending time with our Grameenphone colleagues and partners, gives me real insight into how connectivity can continue to unlock opportunities across society. I am deeply inspired by the energy, innovation, and potential I have seen in Bangladesh.”
Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, said, “We are honoured to welcome Benedicte to Bangladesh on her first visit as Group CEO. Her immediate connection with our customers and employees reflects the heart of our business, putting people first. The discussions with the business community, together with her encouragement to our team, strengthen our resolve to lead Bangladesh’s digital progress with responsibility and ambition.”
During the visit, Benedicte also met with leaders of the Bangladesh business community and valued Grameenphone enterprise customers, reaffirming Telenor’s role and commitment as a partner in driving Bangladesh’s digital growth. She also spent time with the Grameenphone team, joining a floor walk to meet employees and addressing a townhall where she discussed her vision for Telenor Group and how Grameenphone can bring the next wave of solutions to power Bangladesh’s future economy.