Telenor CEO connects with customers on first Bangladesh visit

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, “Bangladesh is one of Telenor’s most dynamic markets, and it was important to me that the very first thing I did here was to meet the people we serve every day. Speaking directly with customers, and spending time with our Grameenphone colleagues and partners, gives me real insight into how connectivity can continue to unlock opportunities across society. I am deeply inspired by the energy, innovation, and potential I have seen in Bangladesh.”

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, said, “We are honoured to welcome Benedicte to Bangladesh on her first visit as Group CEO. Her immediate connection with our customers and employees reflects the heart of our business, putting people first. The discussions with the business community, together with her encouragement to our team, strengthen our resolve to lead Bangladesh’s digital progress with responsibility and ambition.”