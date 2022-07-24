bKash awards best nine publication houses at Ekushey Book Fair

bKash has awarded nine publication houses for selling highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair-2022. The awardees were selected from three categories of publication houses in the book fair, said a press release.

‘Anyaprokash’ won an ‘iPhone’ as first prize by receiving highest payments through bKash in the ‘Pavilion’ category while ‘BaatiGhar’ and ‘The Pop Up Factory’ won ‘iPhone’ too in two stall categories.