Redington joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Redington announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Google Cloud Premier Level partner for the sell and service engagement models.

Redington is a distributor and market development partner across key markets in South Asia, giving customers the ability to enhance the adoption of Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology solutions in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan, says a press release.

As a Google Cloud partner, Redington will use its extensive distribution network and deep understanding of local markets to enhance the adoption of Google Cloud’s solutions. This collaboration aims to empower businesses and organisations across South Asia with tools to drive digital transformation, streamline operations, and promote innovation.

