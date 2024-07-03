Redington joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage
Redington announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a Google Cloud Premier Level partner for the sell and service engagement models.
Redington is a distributor and market development partner across key markets in South Asia, giving customers the ability to enhance the adoption of Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology solutions in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan, says a press release.
As a Google Cloud partner, Redington will use its extensive distribution network and deep understanding of local markets to enhance the adoption of Google Cloud’s solutions. This collaboration aims to empower businesses and organisations across South Asia with tools to drive digital transformation, streamline operations, and promote innovation.
The synergy of Google Cloud’s innovative technologies along with Redington’s market penetration and customer-centric approach has the potential to unlock substantial value and stimulate sustainable growth. This partnership can positively impact businesses and economies in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan.
Ramesh Natarajan, chief executive officer of Redington Ltd, "We have been witnessing a strong surge among modern businesses embracing cloud technology as it promises unprecedented scalability, flexibility, and efficiency. At Redington, we are leading the digital transformation journey with our partners, providing them with the tools and support they need to harness the power of the cloud. Through this collaboration with Google Cloud, we look forward to accelerating cloud adoption and fostering growth across South Asia.”