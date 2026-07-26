Grameenphone and Shikho partner to expand access to digital learning
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has partnered with Shikho, one of the most advanced education technology institutions in Bangladesh, to make quality digital education more accessible and affordable for students across Bangladesh, reports a press release.
The agreement was signed recently at GPHouse by Solaiman Alam, chief product officer of Grameenphone, and Shahir Chowdhury, founder & chief executive officer (CEO) of Shikho. Senior officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.
Attendees from Grameenphone included Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO); Zahiduz zaman, head of Digital Business; Nafees Anwar Choudhury, head of Brand & Market Communications and Skitto; Shomail Ataher, head of Content Business; and Kazi Rashed Abdallah, head of Platform Business. From Shikho, Ishmam Chowdhury, chief operating officer, was also present.
Through this partnership, Grameenphone will bundle Shikho’s premium Mathematics courses into its digital offerings, making them accessible through the MyGP app at discounted rates.
The initiative aims to support students from Class 6 to 10, particularly SSC candidates, while also addressing the needs of parents seeking affordable and reliable academic support.
This will enable students to seamlessly access structured, high-quality academic content in one place.
Speaking on the occasion, Solaiman Alam, chief product officer at Grameenphone, said, “With the growing demand for digital learning solutions, this collaboration reinforces Grameenphone’s commitment to enabling inclusive access to education through technology. Through our partnership with Shikho, we are taking a customer-centric approach by integrating high-quality learning content with connectivity and simplified payment options within MyGP, making Shikho’s premium courses accessible to our 22.3 million monthly active MyGP users. This approach not only makes quality education more accessible and affordable but also enhances customer value and contributes to improved learning outcomes.”
Shahir Chowdhury, founder and CEO of Shikho, said, "Technology only matters when it disappears into the experience. What we are building with Grameenphone is not just integration, it is a simpler way for millions of students to access learning without friction. When discovery, payment, and learning come together in one place, access becomes real. That is how you begin to change things at scale."