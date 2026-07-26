Grameenphone and Shikho partner to expand access to digital learning

The agreement was signed recently at GPHouse by Solaiman Alam, chief product officer of Grameenphone, and Shahir Chowdhury, founder & chief executive officer (CEO) of Shikho. Senior officials from both organisations were present at the ceremony.

Attendees from Grameenphone included Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO); Zahiduz zaman, head of Digital Business; Nafees Anwar Choudhury, head of Brand & Market Communications and Skitto; Shomail Ataher, head of Content Business; and Kazi Rashed Abdallah, head of Platform Business. From Shikho, Ishmam Chowdhury, chief operating officer, was also present.

Through this partnership, Grameenphone will bundle Shikho’s premium Mathematics courses into its digital offerings, making them accessible through the MyGP app at discounted rates.

The initiative aims to support students from Class 6 to 10, particularly SSC candidates, while also addressing the needs of parents seeking affordable and reliable academic support.