Grameenphone appoints Andreas Høgberg as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO)
Andreas Høgberg has been appointed as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO) of Grameenphone, reports a press release.
Effective from 1 June, 2026, Andreas will lead the company’s strategic transformation agenda and oversee the execution of its five-year strategy.
In this role, he will focus on driving innovation, setting strategic priorities, and steering organisational transformation to ensure sustainable growth and future readiness.
As CSTO, Andreas will play a critical role in helping the company strengthen competitiveness, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate its evolution as a digitally enabled telecommunications and technology service provider.
Andreas brings more than 21 years of international experience within Telenor, spanning the Nordics, South Asia, and Southeast Asia across finance, technology, and shared services functions.
Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Telenor Pakistan from June 2023 to December 2025. He also continues to serve as a Board member of the Telenor Procurement Company.
Over the years, he has held several senior leadership positions supporting Grameenphone, Telenor Pakistan, and Telenor Myanmar.
He also served as Vice President of Technology & Services, where he managed global investment prioritisation initiatives across the group.
Welcoming Andreas to the leadership team, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone said “The Bangladeshi telecom market presents both complexity and opportunity, from a dynamic regulatory landscape to the potential growth of data, digital, IoT, B2B, and security services. We are at the crossroads of uplifting our strategic perspectives while industry is going through the changes. Managing transition from voice to data is one side of it, on the other hand our digital customers demand more personalised offers and solutions like security and cloud. Transformation is paramount in the era of AI. We need sheer prioritisation. I am confident that Andreas’s strong strategic leadership will help us to manage the transition well ahead of industry and strengthen our leadership in a fiercely competitive marketplace.”
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining the role, Andreas Høgberg said, “I am truly delighted to join the Grameenphone team and be part of this exciting journey ahead. With a strong foundation and a leading position in the dynamic Bangladeshi market, the company is well placed to accelerate sustainable growth. My focus will be on aligning strategy with disciplined execution – deepening our focus on customers and shape solutions that genuinely enrich their digital lives – while delivering consistent, long-term value for our shareholders. I look forward to working closely with the Board, leadership team, and all colleagues continuing to develop a high-performance, future-ready organisation that creates meaningful impact for all our stakeholders."
Andreas studied at Norwegian School of Economics and completed executive education programmes at IMD, INSEAD, and the Stockholm School of Economics, among others.