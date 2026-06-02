Grameenphone appoints Andreas Høgberg as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer (CSTO)

Over the years, he has held several senior leadership positions supporting Grameenphone, Telenor Pakistan, and Telenor Myanmar.

He also served as Vice President of Technology & Services, where he managed global investment prioritisation initiatives across the group.

Welcoming Andreas to the leadership team, Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grameenphone said “The Bangladeshi telecom market presents both complexity and opportunity, from a dynamic regulatory landscape to the potential growth of data, digital, IoT, B2B, and security services. We are at the crossroads of uplifting our strategic perspectives while industry is going through the changes. Managing transition from voice to data is one side of it, on the other hand our digital customers demand more personalised offers and solutions like security and cloud. Transformation is paramount in the era of AI. We need sheer prioritisation. I am confident that Andreas’s strong strategic leadership will help us to manage the transition well ahead of industry and strengthen our leadership in a fiercely competitive marketplace.”