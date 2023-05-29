Energypac bags “SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023” for safe water initiative

Energypac has recently been awarded with the “SDG Brand Champion Awards 2023” by Sustainability Brand Forum of Bangladesh in association with a2i - Aspire to Innovate for their contribution to “Climate and Environment Category” in promoting sustainable development and creating significant positive impacts on the health and well-being of the planet and its inhabitants.

The SDG Brand Champion Awards acknowledges and celebrates the outstanding contributions made by the brands towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh.