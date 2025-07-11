‘Grameenphone One’ unveils new ecosystem to redefine customers’

The event also featured an interactive product showcase zone, where guests, partners, and media representatives had the opportunity to experience Grameenphone’s latest offerings firsthand. The experience center showcased Grameenphone's futuristic products and services, built with the latest technology and innovation to address customer needs.

Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of BTRC, said, “I acknowledge the launch of ‘Grameenphone One’ as a significant step toward building a unified digital ecosystem that brings various services under one platform. Digital safety is fundamental to shaping a smart and inclusive Bangladesh, and the introduction of GP Shield is a commendable move in ensuring secured and responsible connectivity.

Value-driven services, integrated platforms, and meaningful partnerships are essential in enhancing digital access and improving the overall user experience. I also recognise the initiatives in entertainment and network optimization as strong indicators of a broader commitment to quality, security, and innovation in advancing our nation’s digital future.”

Speaking at the event, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said “Grameenphone believes in the boundless potential of Bangladesh’s youth—creators, gamers, freelancers, and dreamers who are already shaping the future with passion and digital innovation. From rural rooftops to global platforms, they are building careers, exploring the world, and redefining growth. ‘Grameenphone One’ is built for them: a bold ecosystem offering fast, secure, and empowering connectivity, with tools tailored to their ambitions—not the other way around. This is more than just tech; it’s a commitment to stand beside the next generation as they lead the way forward.”

The event concluded with a vibrant gathering of business leaders, media professionals, and influencers.