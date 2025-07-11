‘Grameenphone One’ unveils new ecosystem to redefine customers’
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications services provider, has launched a groundbreaking initiative ‘Grameenphone One’ - aimed at redefining the telco landscape through bold innovation, with a strong emphasis on customer-centricity and digital empowerment. It sets the stage for a new era of transformative connectivity.
‘Grameenphone One’ is positioned as a strategic platform designed to showcase the company’s forward-thinking approach. Going beyond connectivity, the event serves as a dynamic space for introducing innovations that are deeply rooted in the evolving needs of customers in a fast-changing digital world.
Held Thursday evening at a hotel in Dhaka, this flagship event marked a pivotal moment in Grameenphone’s evolution from a telecom operator to a future-focused telco-tech service provider. Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC), attended the event as chief guest. Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Vice Chairman of BTRC joined the programme along with other senior officials.
Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone, Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Grameenphone, its Chief Product Officer (CPO) Solaiman Alam, Chief Business Officer (CBO) Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCAO) Tanveer Mohammad and other top management members were also present.
A key highlight of ‘Grameenphone One’ was the dedicated launchpad, where Grameenphone introduced a lineup of new digital solutions and service innovations aimed at enhancing the everyday lives of its users. These include GP Shield, a digital gateway protection from online threats like malware; Bioscope+, first-ever aggregator platform to watch all the OTT contents from Chorki, Hoichoi and 9 other platforms; One Games, gaming platform integrator with 5000+ online games; and major updates on network, GPFi (wireless home broadband) and Alo (IoT solution).
The event also featured an interactive product showcase zone, where guests, partners, and media representatives had the opportunity to experience Grameenphone’s latest offerings firsthand. The experience center showcased Grameenphone's futuristic products and services, built with the latest technology and innovation to address customer needs.
Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari, Chairman of BTRC, said, “I acknowledge the launch of ‘Grameenphone One’ as a significant step toward building a unified digital ecosystem that brings various services under one platform. Digital safety is fundamental to shaping a smart and inclusive Bangladesh, and the introduction of GP Shield is a commendable move in ensuring secured and responsible connectivity.
Value-driven services, integrated platforms, and meaningful partnerships are essential in enhancing digital access and improving the overall user experience. I also recognise the initiatives in entertainment and network optimization as strong indicators of a broader commitment to quality, security, and innovation in advancing our nation’s digital future.”
Speaking at the event, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said “Grameenphone believes in the boundless potential of Bangladesh’s youth—creators, gamers, freelancers, and dreamers who are already shaping the future with passion and digital innovation. From rural rooftops to global platforms, they are building careers, exploring the world, and redefining growth. ‘Grameenphone One’ is built for them: a bold ecosystem offering fast, secure, and empowering connectivity, with tools tailored to their ambitions—not the other way around. This is more than just tech; it’s a commitment to stand beside the next generation as they lead the way forward.”
The event concluded with a vibrant gathering of business leaders, media professionals, and influencers.