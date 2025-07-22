Corporate

Prime Bank commits Tk 50m to support victims of Uttara aircraft crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Members of Bangladesh Air Force and other forces look at the crashed aircraftMir Hossain

Prime Bank PLC. has committed to contribute of Tk 50 million (Tk 5 crore) to support the medical treatment and rehabilitation of the critically injured students and teachers of the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara of Dhaka, reports a press release.

Prime Bank stands beside the affected families and the broader community during this heartbreaking national tragedy. The contribution will be directed toward urgent medical care, burn treatment, and rehabilitation of the injured students, guardians, teachers, and staff members.

“We are deeply saddened by this unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones,” said Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank. “We hope this support can help alleviate some of the suffering and assist in the healing process.”

The Bank also extended its gratitude to the rescue workers, hospital staff and all who responded swiftly to the emergency. Prime Bank remains committed to serving the nation in moments of need and will continue to stand by the community during this difficult period.

