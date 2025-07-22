Prime Bank commits Tk 50m to support victims of Uttara aircraft crash

Prime Bank PLC. has committed to contribute of Tk 50 million (Tk 5 crore) to support the medical treatment and rehabilitation of the critically injured students and teachers of the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara of Dhaka, reports a press release.

Prime Bank stands beside the affected families and the broader community during this heartbreaking national tragedy. The contribution will be directed toward urgent medical care, burn treatment, and rehabilitation of the injured students, guardians, teachers, and staff members.