Pizza Hut launches Super Limo, in a 1-metre-long box!

Whether it’s a birthday, office party, family night, or just a fun hangout, the Super Limo turns any moment into a celebration. Pizza Hut is offering Super Limo deal in dine-in and takeaway option with price starting from Tk 2,999 (All Inclusive).

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited (the sole franchisee of Pizza Hut in Bangladesh) commented that Pizza Hut is pleased to have the chance to stand by its client by continuing to offer new and exciting deals to be shared, enjoyed and remembered by pizza lovers from all segment.

This exciting new package will be available at all Pizza Hut outlets for limited time only.