OPPO announces UEFA partnership to celebrate the beautiful game

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Oppo logo

Global smartphone brand OPPO has recently announced it will partner with UEFA across different UEFA competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League Finals and UEFA Youth League Finals for the next two seasons.

OPPO will work closely with UEFA to spotlight inspirational moments on and off the pitch, and to help fans witness, hear and share them during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

William Liu, president of global marketing of OPPO, said, “We are excited to partner with UEFA and work with them to drive inspiration for football fans during UEFA competitions. At OPPO, we believe in the power of innovation to help us overcome life’s challenges, and this synergy with UEFA’s desire to fight in the face of adversity, makes this a perfect partnership.”

UEFA’s marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added “We are delighted to welcome OPPO to the UEFA sponsor family with the world’s greatest club competition – the UEFA Champions League.”

As part of the partnership, OPPO will enjoy high visibility, appearing on broadcast backdrops and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, website and social media of the UEFA

Champions League. In addition, OPPO will offer football fans the unique opportunity to go pitch-side throughout the UEFA Champions League season and capture key moments with OPPO smartphones.

The Inspiration Moments captured during the matches will be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

This newest sponsorship expands upon OPPO’s existing sporting partnerships and ambitions to inspire and engage consumers through sports.

