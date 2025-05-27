Tech Republic launches Avocor Interactive Flat Panels in Bangladesh
Tech Republic Limited, a leading innovator in IT solutions in Bangladesh, is proud to announce the official launch of Avocor Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) in the Bangladeshi market. This strategic introduction marks a significant milestone, bringing world-class interactive display technology to empower businesses, educational institutions, and government sectors across the nation.
Avocor, a global leader in collaborative display solutions, is renowned for its cutting-edge interactive touchscreens designed to enhance communication, productivity, and engagement. With this launch, Tech Republic aims to revolutionize traditional workspaces and classrooms by providing intuitive, high-performance tools that foster dynamic, hybrid collaboration.
In a recent video message, Rohit AK, Director of Sales for the India and Middle East zone, stated that Avocor's products are currently receiving great acclaim in the technology markets of Europe and America—particularly for their cutting-edge touchscreen and interactive display technologies. After successfully operating in the technology markets of India and the Middle East, Avocor is now set to mark its presence in the Bangladeshi tech market through Tech Republic Limited.
“We believe that our journey with the skilled team at Tech Republic Limited will be a long-term and impactful one,” he said. “We are confident that this technology will bring about a revolutionary transformation in the educational institutions and office culture of Bangladesh.”
The newly introduced Avocor IFPs boast an impressive array of features, including:
* Stunning 4K UHD Resolution: Delivering crystal-clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.
* Ultra-Responsive Multi-Touch Technology: Offering up to 40-point touch capability, enabling seamless multi-user interaction, annotation, and digital whiteboarding.
* Google EDLA Certification: Providing access to the Google Play Store and a seamless integration with Google Workspace for enhanced educational and corporate applications.
* Seamless Integration: Compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, and optimized for leading unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.
* Robust Performance: Equipped with powerful processors and ample RAM/storage to ensure smooth operation of demanding applications.
* Versatile Sizing: Available in a range of sizes, including 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models, to suit diverse environments from corporate boardrooms to large classrooms.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Avocor's state-of-the-art Interactive Flat Panels to Bangladesh," said HM Foyez Morshed, Managing Director of Tech Republic Limited. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, effective collaboration and engaging learning experiences are paramount. Avocor IFPs offer an unparalleled solution that will empower organizations and educational institutions to unlock new levels of productivity and creativity. We believe this technology will play a pivotal role in accelerating digital transformation across Bangladesh."
The Avocor IFPs are set to redefine how teams work, learn, and communicate. From facilitating interactive presentations and brainstorming sessions in corporate settings to transforming traditional classrooms into engaging digital learning environments, these displays offer a versatile and powerful platform. Their intuitive design and advanced features ensure that content sharing, real-time annotation, and video conferencing are more fluid and impactful than ever before."