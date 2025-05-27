Tech Republic launches Avocor Interactive Flat Panels in Bangladesh

In a recent video message, Rohit AK, Director of Sales for the India and Middle East zone, stated that Avocor's products are currently receiving great acclaim in the technology markets of Europe and America—particularly for their cutting-edge touchscreen and interactive display technologies. After successfully operating in the technology markets of India and the Middle East, Avocor is now set to mark its presence in the Bangladeshi tech market through Tech Republic Limited.

“We believe that our journey with the skilled team at Tech Republic Limited will be a long-term and impactful one,” he said. “We are confident that this technology will bring about a revolutionary transformation in the educational institutions and office culture of Bangladesh.”

The newly introduced Avocor IFPs boast an impressive array of features, including:

* Stunning 4K UHD Resolution: Delivering crystal-clear visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

* Ultra-Responsive Multi-Touch Technology: Offering up to 40-point touch capability, enabling seamless multi-user interaction, annotation, and digital whiteboarding.

* Google EDLA Certification: Providing access to the Google Play Store and a seamless integration with Google Workspace for enhanced educational and corporate applications.

* Seamless Integration: Compatible with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, and optimized for leading unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

* Robust Performance: Equipped with powerful processors and ample RAM/storage to ensure smooth operation of demanding applications.

* Versatile Sizing: Available in a range of sizes, including 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models, to suit diverse environments from corporate boardrooms to large classrooms.