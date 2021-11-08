Corporate

Evaly's four warehouses in Savar sealed off

Prothom Alo English Desk
The committee formed by the High Court (HC) to manage, control and asses the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has sealed off its four warehouses at Savar on Monday, reports UNB.

The five-membered committee led by former Appellate Division justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik visited two warehouses at Aminbazar and two others at Baliarpur in Savar on Monday noon.

The committee found some beverages, television sets and packed electronic products in one of the warehouses.

The committee also found that many valuable products were removed from the warehouses following the arrests of Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform, on 16 September.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik told reporters that the warehouses were sealed off as the High Court ordered a ban on the sale and transfer of its movable and immovable property on 22 September.

He said the committee is working to safeguard the interests of the consumers and the merchants. "We are seeing how much of the Evaly's debt can be paid from the assets it has," he said. The committee was ordered to submit a progress report to the HC on 23 November.

