Evaly's four warehouses in Savar sealed off

The committee also found that many valuable products were removed from the warehouses following the arrests of Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the platform, on 16 September.
Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik told reporters that the warehouses were sealed off as the High Court ordered a ban on the sale and transfer of its movable and immovable property on 22 September.
He said the committee is working to safeguard the interests of the consumers and the merchants. "We are seeing how much of the Evaly's debt can be paid from the assets it has," he said. The committee was ordered to submit a progress report to the HC on 23 November.