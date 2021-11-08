Evaly's four warehouses in Savar sealed off

The committee formed by the High Court (HC) to manage, control and asses the liabilities of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has sealed off its four warehouses at Savar on Monday, reports UNB.

The five-membered committee led by former Appellate Division justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik visited two warehouses at Aminbazar and two others at Baliarpur in Savar on Monday noon.

The committee found some beverages, television sets and packed electronic products in one of the warehouses.