Evolution of television technology to set the bar higher

In brief, the terms Full High Definition (FHD) and Ultra High Definition (UHD or 4K) denote the screen resolution. Full High Definition (FHD) is the resolution 1920x1080P, and Ultra High Definition (UHD) is the resolution 3840x2160P. FHD offers 1920x1080 pixels, and UHD offers 3840x2160 pixels resolution. As the term ‘Ultra’ signifies, UHD TV will provide a more improved viewing experience – what we call immersive – than FHD TV. UHD is used on larger TVs so you can sit closer to the TV and still enjoy a crisp and clear picture. When it comes to vivid color shades, UHD is considered the upper crust and will offer you a crystal display, which optimizes color expression so you can see every subtlety.

While FHD could be good for watching full HD, you can distinctly notice the clarity and sharpness while comparing this to UHD. Furthermore, for your better experience, TV manufacturers around the world have enhanced the functionality of UHD TV by adding some extra features such as Fast User Interface, Streaming Video Service, Color Gamut, Recommendation Engine, and whatnot to deep dive into a world of binge-watching.

Television, nowadays, has become an inextricable part of our life – from entertainment to work. That being so, a UHD TV could be a great companion to your digital lifestyle, which is worth having to make your time and experience worthwhile.