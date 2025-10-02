BLFCA leaders meet Bangladesh Bank governor
The newly elected executive committee members of the Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association (BLFCA) recently paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.
The delegation was led by Chairman M Jamal Uddin along with Vice-Chairmen Kanti Kumar Saha and Kaiser Hamid, reports a BLFCA press release.
Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Governor’s Adviser Md Ahsan Ullah, Executive Director Md Amir Uddin, and Director of the Department of Financial Institutions and Markets (DFIM) Gautam Kumar Ghosh along with other senior officials were present at the meeting.