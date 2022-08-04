Banglalink registered a double-digit growth in Q2 2022

Banglalink has been carrying out a nationwide 4G expansion drive to provide its fastest internet across the country. In Q2 2022, the number of its 4G sites increased to 12,700 with a 35.1 per cent YoY growth.
Toffee, Banglalink’s digital entertainment platform, continued to reinforce its position. Its monthly user-base reached 6.8 million, growing by 36.8 per cent YoY. The platform also saw a significant surge in the number of average daily active users as well. Increasing by 98.4 per cent YoY, it reached 2.9 million in this period.
Erik Aas, chief executive officer, Banglalink said, "Our results in Q2 2022 mark the new height of Banglalink’s incremental growth as a digital operator. In this quarter, we registered a double-digit growth, which we had pledged to achieve last year. Q2 2022 is also special to us because of the operational challenges we tackled to keep our network up and running in flood-affected areas. We are inspired by our overall performance in this quarter and look forward to keeping the growth momentum up in the future."