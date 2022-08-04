Banglalink registered a double-digit growth in Q2 2022

Banglalink has registered a double-digit growth in Q2 2022, according to the latest quarterly results published by its parent company VEON.

The total revenue generated by Banglalink in this period was BDT 13,154 million, up by 11.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2021.

A 22.5 per cent YoY (Year on Year) data revenue growth and a 36.3 per cent YoY 4G user-base growth were the contributing factors to hitting the double-digit mark. Its data usage also grew by 30.4 per cent YoY in this quarter.