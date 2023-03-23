Banglalink, a2i join forces to accelerate Smart Bangladesh vision

Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i, said, “It’s great to have a partner like Banglalink, which has a successful track record of advancing the country’s digital landscape. Their expertise can be highly effective in facilitating the Government’s ICT projects. We are looking forward to seeing impactful results of this collaboration in the days to come.”

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, “Banglalink is very pleased to form this partnership with Aspire to Innovate (a2i). This collaboration aims to explore several areas of mutual interest, and we believe it has the potential to bring about positive changes in the country's digital landscape. It will open up a wide range of opportunities for us to facilitate the Government's Smart Bangladesh vision.”

Banglalink will remain committed to supporting the authorities working to advance the nation digitally.