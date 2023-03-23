Corporate

Banglalink, a2i join forces to accelerate Smart Bangladesh vision

Staff Correspondent

Banglalink and Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme, an initiative of the ICT Division and the Cabinet Division supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential collaboration between the two parties. It will open up new opportunities to accelerate the materialization of the Government’s Smart Bangladesh vision. The MoU was signed by Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, and Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i, at a signing ceremony attended by other high officials from both organisations, said a press release.

Under this partnership, Banglalink and a2i will explore the prospects of collaboration in a multitude areas of mutual interest, such as Business Development, Education, Digibox, Payment Aggregation, MyGov Services, Village Digital Booth, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Data Analytics, a2i Innovation Fund, and EkShop.

Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director, a2i, said, “It’s great to have a partner like Banglalink, which has a successful track record of advancing the country’s digital landscape. Their expertise can be highly effective in facilitating the Government’s ICT projects. We are looking forward to seeing impactful results of this collaboration in the days to come.”  

Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer, Banglalink, said, “Banglalink is very pleased to form this partnership with Aspire to Innovate (a2i). This collaboration aims to explore several areas of mutual interest, and we believe it has the potential to bring about positive changes in the country's digital landscape. It will open up a wide range of opportunities for us to facilitate the Government's Smart Bangladesh vision.”

Banglalink will remain committed to supporting the authorities working to advance the nation digitally.

