MPOWER Financing equips Bangladeshi students for US graduate studies

MPOWER Financing, in collaboration with the US Commercial Service, organised an exclusive event at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka. The event brought together master's degree candidates eager to explore how MPOWER’s prolific approach can help them overcome financial barriers.

Bangladeshi students aspiring to study in the USA, who are supported by MPOWER Financing’s services are achieving remarkable success, with a visa approval rate more than 50 per cent higher than the regional average. MPOWER Financing caters to further support the dreams of students aiming for higher education abroad, says a press release.