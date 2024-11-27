MPOWER Financing equips Bangladeshi students for US graduate studies
MPOWER Financing, in collaboration with the US Commercial Service, organised an exclusive event at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka. The event brought together master's degree candidates eager to explore how MPOWER’s prolific approach can help them overcome financial barriers.
Bangladeshi students aspiring to study in the USA, who are supported by MPOWER Financing’s services are achieving remarkable success, with a visa approval rate more than 50 per cent higher than the regional average. MPOWER Financing caters to further support the dreams of students aiming for higher education abroad, says a press release.
MPOWER Financing has redefined education funding by evaluating students’ future earning potential rather than requiring a guarantor or collateral. Attendees at the event learned how MPOWER not only provides access to loans but also offers comprehensive support, including free funding documentation, visa application guidance, and job search tools.
This holistic approach ensures that students are well-prepared to embark on their educational journeys with confidence.
Students had the opportunity to interact with MPOWER experts and counselors from the US Commercial Service and EducationUSA. These sessions provided personalized advice on navigating the complexities of financing and the visa application process.
John Fay, senior commercial officer at the US Commercial Service in Dhaka, emphasised the significance of such initiatives, saying, “By providing Bangladeshi students with access to financial resources and information, they are not only supporting their educational aspirations but also strengthening the educational and cultural ties between our two nations.”
Duncan Moss, MPOWER's VP of Digital Marketing, expressed his excitement about the enthusiastic response from students in Dhaka.
He says, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from students in Dhaka who are determined to advance their postgraduate education in the USA. This event demonstrates MPOWER’s mission to empower students with clarity and assurance, ensuring that financial challenges or visa concerns do not stand in the way of achieving their dreams.”