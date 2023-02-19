49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023

Speaking as chief guest state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government plans to create innovative ecosystem in the country for building a smart Bangladesh.
“This year the fest is designed to pursue the roadmap for honorable prime minister’s vision of Smart Bangladesh by 2041. I am glad to hear that throughout the day some of the leading global experts in Innovation along with local experts had multiple critical discussions in this regard,” he added.
Palak ended his speech with a recitation of a poem written on Smart Bangladesh by ChatGPT.
The award gala was attended by more than 500 professionals and industry experts. This year, more than 300 nominations from more than 100 organisations were submitted for the award.
List of winners
Oprotiroddho Kurigram for Best Social Innovation, BSRM for most innovative environmental solution, ShopUp and WeGrow Technologies Limited for best start-up innovation, BSRM for most innovative environmental solutions, WeGrow technologies limited for best innovation-agriculture, London Design Studios Limited and Fakhruddin Textile Mills Limited for best innovation- fashion & apparel, bKash limited and X-Ceramics Group for best process innovation, Akij Ceramics Limited and A2i for most innovative solution for disable people, bKash limited and X-Ceramics Group for best innovation-product development, City Remit for best innovation- finance (innovation in banks), Green Delta Insurance for best innovation- Finance (innovation in insurance), bKash Limited and Nagad Ltd for best innovation- finance (innovation in other financial institutions), Hisab Technologies Limited for best Innovation- frontier technology, ACI Limited for best innovation- healthcare, bKash for best innovation-community engagement, Bangla Iskool for best innovation education-3rd party education innovation, A2i and Frobel Academy for best innovation education- school learning delivery, 4A Yarn Dying Limited for best innovation-SDG inclusion and Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) and A2i for public service innovation.
Honorable mentions
Shunboi Ltd for Best Start-up Innovation, Stichting Cordaid for Best Innovation – Agriculture, GREENBUD for most innovative environmental solution, ShopUp and Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd. For Best Innovation – Product Development, Eco Friendly Green Bricks Limited for Best Process Innovation, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited and BRAC Bank Limited for Best Innovation - finance (innovation in banks), MPower Social Enterprises Limited and Guardian Life Insurance for best innovation - finance innovation in insurance, MASTERCARD for best innovation - finance (innovation in other financial institution), Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited for best innovation – SDG inclusion, Steps Ahead for best social innovation, Teacher's Portal and Konnect projects of A2i for best innovation in community engagement, 4A Yarn Dyeing Limited for most innovative solution For disabled people, MPower Social Enterprises Limited and A2i for best innovation – healthcare, Fakhruddin Textile Mills Ltd for best innovation – fashion & apparel, JAAGO Foundation for best innovation – education 3rd party education innovation, Best innovation – education school learning delivery and DSDL and COVID-19 Telehealth Center of A2i, SDG Tracker of A2i and Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics for public service innovation.