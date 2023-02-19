49 innovations receive Bangladesh Innovation Award 2023

The 5th Bangladesh Innovation Award has recognised 49 innovations including 26 winners and 23 honourable mentions.

The awards were handed over at Bangladesh Innovation Award gala, presented by GPH Ispat in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate - a2i and The Daily Star, at Le Méridien, Dhaka on Saturday night.

The Award gala was preceded by the 4th edition of Bangladesh Business Innovation Summit. Hosted by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, the award ceremony and the summit were components of the 3rd edition of Bangladesh Innovation Fest - For A Smart Bangladesh.

Professor Kun-Pyo Lee, dean, School of Design; Swire Chair Professor, Design; Alex Wong Siu Wah Gigi Wong Fook Chi professor, product design engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Professor Ishtiaq Pasha Mahmood, head of department, strategy & policy, NUS Business School, National University of Singapore and Yuosre Badir, associate professor, faculty director, PhD & DBA Programs, Asian Institute of Technology delivered keynote speeches in the summit.