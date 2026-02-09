Grameenphone launches 5G roaming for customers traveling abroad

The new service ensures that customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone and a Grameenphone SIM can stay seamlessly connected abroad. Customers can enjoy high-speed 5G roaming with their existing roaming pack at no extra cost, and no new purchase is required. The service is currently available in Thailand, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, with more countries to be added gradually.

Solaiman Alam, Chief Product Officer of Grameenphone, said, “The launch of 5G roaming service reflects Grameenphone’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences to our customers. As more people travel for business, education, and leisure, this service ensures they remain connected with the speed, reliability, and performance of the best-in-class networks across the globe.”