Grameenphone launches 5G roaming for customers traveling abroad
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has launched 5G roaming for its customers, enabling them to access 5G networks while traveling abroad.
With this service, Grameenphone users can now enjoy ultra-fast internet speeds overseas, making streaming smoother, video calls clearer, downloads faster, and remote work more seamless—just like at home.
The new service ensures that customers with a 5G-enabled smartphone and a Grameenphone SIM can stay seamlessly connected abroad. Customers can enjoy high-speed 5G roaming with their existing roaming pack at no extra cost, and no new purchase is required. The service is currently available in Thailand, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, with more countries to be added gradually.
Solaiman Alam, Chief Product Officer of Grameenphone, said, “The launch of 5G roaming service reflects Grameenphone’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences to our customers. As more people travel for business, education, and leisure, this service ensures they remain connected with the speed, reliability, and performance of the best-in-class networks across the globe.”
This initiative marks a major breakthrough for Grameenphone, as 5G roaming delivers significantly faster speeds, lower latency, and a smoother, more reliable mobile experience abroad. The service reinforces Grameenphone’s leadership in technological advancement and customer-centric innovation. By bringing next-generation roaming capabilities to Bangladeshi travelers, Grameenphone continues to set new benchmarks in digital lifestyle, global mobility, and telecom excellence.