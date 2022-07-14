IHG® signs with Doreen Hotels to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan

IHG® Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited, to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan in Bangladesh by the end of 2022. IHG® currently has presence in Dhaka through hotels operating across its leading global brands, Inter Continental and Holiday Inn, both of which are located in the business district of the city. Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will become IHG®’s third hotel to open in the city and will further strengthen the company’s offering for both business and leisure travelers looking for quality hospitality experiences.

Strategically located in the heart of Gulshan 2 area, the central business district and the highest-rated market in Dhaka, the hotel is spread over two sites - the first is in the mixed-use Tower block with 119 rooms, while the second Tower is in close proximity featuring 30 suites with independent facilities. Being in an affluent neighbourhood and at a convenient distance from the city centre, shopping malls, popular restaurants, as well as from the Dhaka airport, the hotel will be a great choice for leisure travelers. As the highly secure zone of Gulshan also houses multiple embassies, expat residential areas, business houses and head offices of banks, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan will also be a great option for guests traveling to Dhaka for business.