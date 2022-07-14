IHG® signs with Doreen Hotels to open Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG® said, “We are delighted to partner with Doreen Hotels & Resorts Limited to expand presence of our premium brand, Crowne Plaza in Dhaka Gulshan. Being a commercial hub and center for all activities in Bangladesh, Dhaka is an important market for us in the region and we are always looking for opportunities to Strengthen our offering in line with market demands. We are confident of the hotel being a great success and benefiting from the latent demand that will be generated owing to its excellent location and proximity to business and recreational hubs. The signing also aligns with our strategy to strengthen our footprint across our core brands in key market within South West Asia.”
Tanzeer Alam Siddique, Managing Director, Doreen Group, added, “We are proud to be partnering with InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world’s most renowned and trusted hospitality brand. Following a conversion process, and as the hotel will become a part of the IHG® family, I am confident it will benefit from company’s strong local presence, global scale, enterprise and systems. We look forward to opening the hotel as Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan soon and building a successful partnership with IHG IHG®.”