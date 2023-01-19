DBH holds its first Shari’ah Supervisory Committee meet

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country, held its first Shari’ah Supervisory Committee (SSC) meeting recently. The meeting was held at its head office in Gulshan, Dhaka, according to a press release.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of DBH Shari’ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Mufti and Islamic Shari’ah Law expert. Besides, other members of the committee including Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Ex. Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, CSAA, Professor, Arabic Dept., DU, Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO, DBH Finance PLC, Tanvir Ahmad, DMD and Head of Islamic Financing Division (Current Charge) and Md. Abu Yousuf, CSAA, Member Secretary of DBH SSC were present at the meeting.