DBH holds its first Shari’ah Supervisory Committee meet

In regards of this DBH Islamic Financing Wing (IFW), Nasimul Baten said, “We are in the process of obtaining Bangladesh Bank’s final approval to launch our Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) under the brand name of DBH Islamic with a view to providing Islamic Financing services and receiving Mudaraba Deposits in accordance with the Shari’ah laws to cater the growing demand of our customers.”
The Shari’ah Supervisory Committee at its first meeting approved DBH IFW’s Product Program Guidelines (PPGs) for providing Islamic Financing and mobilizing Mudaraba Deposits.