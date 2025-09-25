Shanta Lifestyle brings the bolder look of Kohler to Bangladesh

Shanta Lifestyle has officially partnered with Kohler, a 150-year-old global leader in the luxury bathroom segment. This partnership will bring the iconic brand to Bangladesh and further enhance its curation of world-renowned names.

The launch was held at the new Kohler showroom in Concord Bilkis Tower, Madani Avenue, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, where invited members of the media were exclusively welcomed to experience Kohler’s innovative products and bold approach to luxury bathroom concepts.