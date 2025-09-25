Shanta Lifestyle brings the bolder look of Kohler to Bangladesh
Shanta Lifestyle has officially partnered with Kohler, a 150-year-old global leader in the luxury bathroom segment. This partnership will bring the iconic brand to Bangladesh and further enhance its curation of world-renowned names.
The launch was held at the new Kohler showroom in Concord Bilkis Tower, Madani Avenue, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, where invited members of the media were exclusively welcomed to experience Kohler’s innovative products and bold approach to luxury bathroom concepts.
In his remarks, the CEO of Shanta Lifestyle, Dewan Sajid Afzal, stated that bringing Kohler to Bangladesh reflects the company’s vision of making world-class design and craftsmanship accessible to discerning consumers.
The CMO of Shanta Lifestyle, Jane Alam Romel, emphasized Kohler’s enduring legacy of design leadership and its role in redefining the bathroom and lifestyle experience for the Bangladeshi market.
At the event, media representatives were taken on an immersive showroom walkthrough showcasing Kohler’s standout collections. Highlights included the Artist Edition vessels, celebrated as functional works of art; the Anthem smart showers, offering complete digital control over temperature, spray, and flow; and Kohler’s intelligent WCs, equipped with features such as heated seats and personalized cleansing. Guests were able to see and experience the demonstration of these innovations live within the showroom, bringing Kohler’s bold approach to design and technology to life.
With Kohler’s arrival in Bangladesh with Shanta Lifestyle continues to champion design, innovation, and modern luxury, elevating the standard of living for a new generation of homeowners and design enthusiasts.