Conference of chief anti-money laundering compliance officers of scheduled banks 2026 held

A two-day conference of chief anti-money laundering compliance officers (CAMLCOs) of scheduled banks was held on 8-9 May, 2026, organised by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). The conference aimed to strengthen the role of banks in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as to enhance overall awareness and compliance.

The event took place at a local hotel in Cox’s Bazar and was attended by senior officials from BFIU and Bangladesh Bank. Managing director and chief executive officers and CAMLCOs of scheduled banks across the country also participated in the conference, reports a press release.

The chief guest, BFIU head Iqtiaruddin Md Mamun emphasised in his address the importance of integrity, governance, digital transformation, and collaboration in strengthening Bangladesh’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) framework.

He noted that while the expansion of digital banking services has significantly improved financial inclusion, it has also led to the rise of financial crimes such as e-commerce fraud, trade-based money laundering, and cyber risks.