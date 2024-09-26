Milk for School Program: One glass of milk at a time
In the quiet village of Ullapara in Sirajganj, life has always been a delicate balance, especially for the women. For generations, female farmers worked tirelessly to produce fresh milk from their small herds of cows. But despite their hard work, they faced a constant struggle in finding a steady market for their milk. More often than not, they were forced to sell it at low prices or, worse, throw it away when there were no buyers.
That all changed when Grameen Danone Foods Limited, in partnership with Heifer International Korea and Heifer International Bangladesh, introduced an idea that would transform not just the lives of these women but also the health of the village’s children, says a press release.
The initiative, known as the 'Milk for School Program,' had a simple yet powerful goal: provide nutritious dairy products to schoolchildren while creating a stable source of income for local women. As part of the program, Grameen Danone built a Milk Chilling Center right in Ullapara, offering female farmers a place where they could sell their milk at a fair price, every time.
For farmers like Amina, this was a lifeline. “Before, we struggled to sell our milk. Now, I can rely on the income to support my family,” she said, smiling as she carried fresh milk to the center. The Milk Chilling Center became a beacon of hope for many women, offering stability where economic uncertainty once prevailed.
The milk these women farmers produced was transformed into something even more valuable—Shokti+ fortified yogurt, a nutrient-rich product aimed at combating malnutrition. Instead of being sold in stores, this yogurt was given to the 1,000 school children of Ullapara, through the 'Milk for School Program.'
The impact on the children was immediate. In a village where many families couldn’t afford balanced meals, the free yogurt became a reliable source of nutrition. Malnutrition, a persistent problem in rural Bangladesh, was being tackled head-on. "My daughter is healthier and happier now," said Rina, a mother of one of the students. "She’s also learning about hygiene and healthy eating."
Before the project, school attendance in the village was 76%, with children lacking motivation. By late 2023, attendance improved to 92%, and by early 2024, it reached 94%. The success attracted students from nearby areas, leading to a 51% increase in enrollment, turning the schools into vibrant learning hubs.
As the program continued, its benefits grew. Beyond the nutritional boost for the children, the female farmers received valuable training through Grameen Danone’s Farmer Development Program. They learned new skills to improve their farming practices and increase milk production. "We’re no longer just farmers. We’re part of something bigger," said Shahana, another farmer who benefited from the training.
The 'Milk for School Program' became more than just a feeding initiative—it sparked a movement. It showed how businesses and nonprofits could work together to create lasting, meaningful change. Grameen Danone’s partnership with Heifer Korea and Heifer International Bangladesh wasn’t just about food; it was about empowering an entire community.
Today, the impact of that empowerment continues. Children are growing up healthier, farmers are thriving, and Ullapara is no longer just surviving—it’s flourishing. The success of the 'Milk for School Program' proves that hope can emerge from even the most unexpected places, like a glass of milk.
In a world where malnutrition and unemployment often go hand in hand, the 'Milk for School Program' stands as a shining example of how community-driven initiatives can create real, lasting change. Grameen Danone’s commitment to health and economic empowerment is transforming lives—one glass of milk, one cup of yogurt, and one hopeful story at a time.