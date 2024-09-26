Milk for School Program: One glass of milk at a time

The initiative, known as the 'Milk for School Program,' had a simple yet powerful goal: provide nutritious dairy products to schoolchildren while creating a stable source of income for local women. As part of the program, Grameen Danone built a Milk Chilling Center right in Ullapara, offering female farmers a place where they could sell their milk at a fair price, every time.

For farmers like Amina, this was a lifeline. “Before, we struggled to sell our milk. Now, I can rely on the income to support my family,” she said, smiling as she carried fresh milk to the center. The Milk Chilling Center became a beacon of hope for many women, offering stability where economic uncertainty once prevailed.

The milk these women farmers produced was transformed into something even more valuable—Shokti+ fortified yogurt, a nutrient-rich product aimed at combating malnutrition. Instead of being sold in stores, this yogurt was given to the 1,000 school children of Ullapara, through the 'Milk for School Program.'