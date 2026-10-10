Renaissance Dhaka’s Bahar restaurant brings Chatgayyia buffet dinner
Every month, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel brings a new opportunity to discover flavours, cultures and celebrations through thoughtfully curated culinary experiences, reports a press release.
From regional food traditions to contemporary gastronomic concepts, the hotel continues to create distinctive moments that bring people together around food, while celebrating the diverse culinary identity of Bangladesh and beyond.
And this time, Renaissance invites guests to experience the rich culinary heritage of Chittagong with its new themed buffet dinner, “Mejjanot Aiyun,” from 11 October to 19 October, 2026 at Bahar Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Level-3.
Inspired by the distinctive flavours, traditions and generous spirit of Chittagong’s renowned mejban culture, the special dining experience brings authentic chatgaiya-inspired flavours to the heart of Gulshan.
“Mejjanot Aiyun” presents a thoughtfully curated buffet that celebrates the bold and soulful character of Chittagong cuisine.
Guests can explore a selection of traditional-inspired preparations, from Chatgaya Akhni Biriyani and Mejban Gost to Loitta Shutki Bhuna, Chhuri Shutki Do Piaza, Vetki Paturi, Chonar Dal and Bhuna Khichuri.
The experience begins with an array of salads, cold canapés, local-style bhortas and an assortment of traditional pickles, including Loitta Shutki, Jolpai, Aamloki and Aam Aachar.
The live stations add another layer of character to the evening, featuring Chapti and Chita Pitha served with Dhonia Pata, Shutki, Sorisha and Kali Jira Vorta, alongside a tawa station serving Kolija with Luchi.
Guests can also enjoy freshly prepared favourites from the live fry station, including Potengar Chingrir Chop, Loita Fish Fry and Rupchanda Fry.
The menu continues with comforting regional flavours such as Chatgaya Paya Nolli, Murog Narikel Korma, Sorshe Kochur Loti and Steamed Atop Rice, complemented by a selection of contemporary international favourites.
The dessert selection brings the evening to a sweet close with an assortment that includes Kheer Sandesh, Rasmalai, Sandesh, Mishti Doi, Tal-er Pitha, Mera Pitha and live Vapa Pitha and Kheer Patisapta.
The buffet dinner will be available from 11 October to 19 October 2026, priced at Tk 8,999 net, with an “Eat 3, Pay 1” offer applicable across all payment methods, making the experience an inviting occasion to gather with family and friends.
With “Mejjanot Aiyun,” Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel invites guests to come together over the distinctive flavours and warm spirit of Chittagong, bringing a cherished regional food tradition to life through an elevated dining experience at Bahar Multi-Cuisine Restaurant.