Renaissance Dhaka’s Bahar restaurant brings Chatgayyia buffet dinner

And this time, Renaissance invites guests to experience the rich culinary heritage of Chittagong with its new themed buffet dinner, “Mejjanot Aiyun,” from 11 October to 19 October, 2026 at Bahar Multi-Cuisine Restaurant, Level-3.

Inspired by the distinctive flavours, traditions and generous spirit of Chittagong’s renowned mejban culture, the special dining experience brings authentic chatgaiya-inspired flavours to the heart of Gulshan.

“Mejjanot Aiyun” presents a thoughtfully curated buffet that celebrates the bold and soulful character of Chittagong cuisine.

Guests can explore a selection of traditional-inspired preparations, from Chatgaya Akhni Biriyani and Mejban Gost to Loitta Shutki Bhuna, Chhuri Shutki Do Piaza, Vetki Paturi, Chonar Dal and Bhuna Khichuri.