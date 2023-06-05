Cashback on mobile recharge through bKash

First 60 users in every minute will get Tk 10 cashback on Tk 20 recharge on any mobile number through bKash from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm every day.

Started on 01 June, customers can enjoy the cashback offer till 7 June, during these four hours in the evening, said a press release.

14,400 customers will get the cashback everyday totaling to more than one lakh during the week-long campaign.