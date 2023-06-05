Cashback on mobile recharge through bKash

First 60 users in every minute will get Tk 10 cashback on Tk 20 recharge on any mobile number through bKash from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm every day.
Started on 01 June, customers can enjoy the cashback offer till 7 June, during these four hours in the evening, said a press release.
14,400 customers will get the cashback everyday totaling to more than one lakh during the week-long campaign.
Customers can enjoy the cashback offer by recharging Tk 20 from the bKash app or by dialing *247# to any number. A customer can avail the cashback offer once during the campaign period.
Mobile recharge service of bKash has gained much popularity among the customers as there is opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country, anytime.
There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on their usage.