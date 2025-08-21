EBL unveils ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Cards

With a wide range of curated benefits, the cards are designed to offer substantial savings on flights, hotels, shopping, and exclusive lifestyle privileges both locally and internationally, according to a press release.

Sabbir Ahmed, Visa Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said, "Visa is proud to collaborate with EBL and ShareTrip to bring a card proposition that’s truly aligned with the evolving travel and lifestyle needs of Bangladeshi consumers. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card represents our continued focus on delivering value-driven, secure, and globally accepted digital payment solutions."

Osman Ershad Faiz, Additional Managing Director & COO of EBL, said, “Our partnership with ShareTrip and Visa underlines EBL’s commitment to delivering differentiated financial solutions. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card not only simplifies travel payments but also brings meaningful lifestyle and digital privileges for our customers.”