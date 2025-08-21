EBL unveils ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Cards
Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), in strategic partnership with ShareTrip and Visa, has launched the ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card—Bangladesh’s first lifestyle and travel focused credit and debit card suite designed to enhance the lifestyle and travel experiences of modern-day explorers.
This co-branded initiative combines EBL’s innovative banking services with ShareTrip’s lifestyle and travel expertise and Visa’s global payment network, creating a product ecosystem that caters to both frequent travelers and aspirational globetrotters.
With a wide range of curated benefits, the cards are designed to offer substantial savings on flights, hotels, shopping, and exclusive lifestyle privileges both locally and internationally, according to a press release.
Sabbir Ahmed, Visa Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, said, "Visa is proud to collaborate with EBL and ShareTrip to bring a card proposition that’s truly aligned with the evolving travel and lifestyle needs of Bangladeshi consumers. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card represents our continued focus on delivering value-driven, secure, and globally accepted digital payment solutions."
Osman Ershad Faiz, Additional Managing Director & COO of EBL, said, “Our partnership with ShareTrip and Visa underlines EBL’s commitment to delivering differentiated financial solutions. The ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Card not only simplifies travel payments but also brings meaningful lifestyle and digital privileges for our customers.”
Sadia Haque, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShareTrip, said, “This co-branded card reflects ShareTrip’s growing commitment to digital services. Alongside our lifestyle vertical, we're enabling consumers to access a wider world of experiences designed around their everyday needs.”
Available in both credit (Platinum and Signature) and debit variants, the ShareTrip Visa Co-brand Cards are packed with value-added features tailored to different customer segments. Cardholders will enjoy exclusive lifestyle vouchers, attractive discounts on ShareTrip Shop, flights and hotels, and other travel-centric benefits including lounge access, eSIM data offers, travel insurance, and much more, the press release adds.
The debit variant is exclusively linked with EBL’s Super Saver Account, ensuring additional value for customers seeking bundled benefits with daily banking convenience.
The launching event was held at EBL Head Office and attended by senior executives from all partner organisations.
EBL’s Additional Managing Director & COO Osman Ershad Faiz, and DMD and Head of Retail & SME Banking M Khorshed Anowar, were present. Sabbir Ahmed, Visa’s Country Manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and other senior Visa officials, along with Sadia Haque, Co-founder and CEO of ShareTrip also participated in the launching event.