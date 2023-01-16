Corporate

Mahia Juned new additional managing director of City Bank

Prothom Alo English Desk

City Bank has promoted Mahia Juned as additional managing director (AMD). Mahia was the DMD and chief operating officer and CAMLCO of the same bank before this promotion, said a press release.

In her new position, she will continue to be the chief operating officer and CAMLCO and also be in charge of the women affairs of the organisation.

Mahia did her BBA from Assumption University, Thailand. She started her career in 1994 with Citibank, N.A. Bangladesh as an operations officer and left the bank in 2001 as resident VP and head of operations.

She joined City Bank in 2007 as first vice president and head of project management.

She became the DMD of the bank in 2016. Mahia’s responsibilities have significantly expanded during her tenure in City bank. Of late, she started directly assisting the CEO in running the Human Resources functions of the bank as well.

She is the first female AMD in the bank’s 40 years of history. She became the first female member in bank’s Management

Committee in 2013. She is also serving on the boards of City Hong Kong Ltd., a subsidiary of City Bank, and in IDLC Finance Ltd.

