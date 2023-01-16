Mahia Juned new additional managing director of City Bank

Mahia did her BBA from Assumption University, Thailand. She started her career in 1994 with Citibank, N.A. Bangladesh as an operations officer and left the bank in 2001 as resident VP and head of operations.
She joined City Bank in 2007 as first vice president and head of project management.
She became the DMD of the bank in 2016. Mahia’s responsibilities have significantly expanded during her tenure in City bank. Of late, she started directly assisting the CEO in running the Human Resources functions of the bank as well.
She is the first female AMD in the bank’s 40 years of history. She became the first female member in bank’s Management
Committee in 2013. She is also serving on the boards of City Hong Kong Ltd., a subsidiary of City Bank, and in IDLC Finance Ltd.