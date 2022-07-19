Cloud can provide a tectonic shift for media

Cloud can be the way forward for media outlets – both print and electronic – in this age of digitalization as it comes with myriads of benefits and prospects. The way traditional media function is no more appropriate for the audiences and they face different challenges. For example – this is a time when you need to reach your audience within the shortest possible time and offer them as much information as possible to consume. Moreover, while offering unlimited contents to the audiences, the media outlets face challenges while storing the data (in the form of reels). Cloud can be a good alternative to solve all these problems and reach more audience.

First, cloud can help the new media by allowing them the freedom to upload, download and manage your data anytime from anywhere by dint of Object Storage Service (OBS). It is possible to provide the best data access experience to the users with OBS as it gives you the advantage of intelligent scheduling, accelerated data transfer and big data analytics. With the OBS, television channels can offer the best experience to the audiences with 10-million level TPS, 2.4 Gbit/s single-stream upload and shorter than 10ms latency. Because of accelerated data transfer facility, it will be possible to livestream anything from any corner of the world with the shortest lag period. It will not only enhance people’s viewing experience, but lure in more audience.

Moreover, media outlets can provide uninterrupted experience to the audience with cloud services as OBS has the capability to ensure 99.99 per cent service continuity rate. Meanwhile, it will be much easier to archive data, footages and other necessary info with cloud. A big challenge for the media outlets is that they feel overburdened after a few years and need an extra space or room to store important documents, reels and other related footages. But, if they use cloud, they can enjoy unparalleled archiving experience with Object Storage Service (OBS).