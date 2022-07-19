Cloud can provide a tectonic shift for media

Cloud holds the prospect of a new beginning
Cloud can be the way forward for media outlets – both print and electronic – in this age of digitalization as it comes with myriads of benefits and prospects. The way traditional media function is no more appropriate for the audiences and they face different challenges. For example – this is a time when you need to reach your audience within the shortest possible time and offer them as much information as possible to consume. Moreover, while offering unlimited contents to the audiences, the media outlets face challenges while storing the data (in the form of reels). Cloud can be a good alternative to solve all these problems and reach more audience.
First, cloud can help the new media by allowing them the freedom to upload, download and manage your data anytime from anywhere by dint of Object Storage Service (OBS). It is possible to provide the best data access experience to the users with OBS as it gives you the advantage of intelligent scheduling, accelerated data transfer and big data analytics. With the OBS, television channels can offer the best experience to the audiences with 10-million level TPS, 2.4 Gbit/s single-stream upload and shorter than 10ms latency. Because of accelerated data transfer facility, it will be possible to livestream anything from any corner of the world with the shortest lag period. It will not only enhance people’s viewing experience, but lure in more audience.
Moreover, media outlets can provide uninterrupted experience to the audience with cloud services as OBS has the capability to ensure 99.99 per cent service continuity rate. Meanwhile, it will be much easier to archive data, footages and other necessary info with cloud. A big challenge for the media outlets is that they feel overburdened after a few years and need an extra space or room to store important documents, reels and other related footages. But, if they use cloud, they can enjoy unparalleled archiving experience with Object Storage Service (OBS).
Both electronic and print media can benefit from cloud technology
Along with electronic media, print media can also greatly benefit from cloud services. Present time demands that print media also change their patterns and opt for more integrated approach to hook in readers. While adopting digital format, all the afore-mentioned facilities will benefit news outlets as well. In the meantime, print media houses can also gain from innovative solution like Content Delivery Network (CDN), which help the news outlets ensure an improved experience by speeding up website load-times, high-quality video streams and file download times.
For both print and electronic media, cloud will offer more than these. Embracing cloud services is the time-befitting option as it comes with both cost-effectiveness and security. Media outlets will be able to secure their data with multiple protection mechanisms, including server-side encryption, URL validation, VPC-based network isolation, log auditing, and fine-grained permission control if they using cloud services. Whereas it will also help them reduce cost by eliminating the need for extra space or arrangements to archive data.
Many tech service providers are offering cloud services in Bangladesh. Among them, Huawei Cloud is the fastest-growing cloud vendor with its operations based in 27 geographic regions worldwide. Huawei Cloud is one of the world's five major cloud service providers. In addition to the inexpensive price, Huawei offers the best local support in terms of cloud services with its staff based in the local office.
The world is moving fast, so is the attention of the audiences/readers. News industry can do so much better than its current state just by embracing newer and more convenient services like cloud.