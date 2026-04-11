Samsung retains global No. 1 TV brand title for two consecutive decades
Samsung Electronics has ranked as the world's number one television brand for the 20th consecutive year, according to market research firm Omdia, marking two unbroken decades at the top of the global television industry since 2006, reports a press release.
Samsung recorded a 29.1 per cent share of the global TV market by revenue in 2025, a performance underpinned by its sustained investment in premium display technologies and next-generation product development.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh, said the global streak resonates closely with the brand's standing in the local market. Bangladeshi consumers have grown with Samsung over these two decades - from their first flat-screen purchase to the premium displays they're choosing today.
This trust was not built in a day; it has been earned by consistently delivering high-quality products and innovative technology to our customers, he added.
Samsung first claimed the top position in 2006 with its design-led Bordeaux TV. Since then, a continuous wave of innovation from LED in 2009 and Smart TVs in 2011 to design-focused models like Serif and Frame, followed by Mirco RGB, Micro LED, Neo QLED 8K, OLED, QLED and UHD has steadily raised the bar for picture quality, design and immersive viewing.
Building on this evolution, Samsung's 2025 Series, especially the F Series TVs, focuses on practical performance upgrades powered by Vision AI. The line-up enhances everyday viewing with AI Picture and upscaling, Adaptive Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos, and AI Customization Mode for more personalised settings.
It also introduces features like AI Energy Mode, Generative Wallpaper and Universal Gestures, along with glare-free displays, Knox security and seamless SmartThings connectivity to create a more intelligent and user-friendly home entertainment experience.
Samsung TV is the first and only TV Superbrand in Bangladesh, with extensive retail coverage that ranks among the widest of any global television brand in the country.
With its continued presence across different price categories and screen sizes, Samsung remains one of the most widely recognised television manufacturers in the global market, with plans to keep developing display technologies and expanding its TV product portfolio in the years ahead.