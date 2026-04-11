Samsung retains global No. 1 TV brand title for two consecutive decades

Samsung Electronics has ranked as the world's number one television brand for the 20th consecutive year, according to market research firm Omdia, marking two unbroken decades at the top of the global television industry since 2006, reports a press release.

Samsung recorded a 29.1 per cent share of the global TV market by revenue in 2025, a performance underpinned by its sustained investment in premium display technologies and next-generation product development.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh, said the global streak resonates closely with the brand's standing in the local market. Bangladeshi consumers have grown with Samsung over these two decades - from their first flat-screen purchase to the premium displays they're choosing today.