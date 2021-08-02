Accelerating digital economy key for inclusive integration in APAC: webinar

He said, “Digitalisation is not just about technology progress, but quality empowerment of digitalisation to the public at large is paramount if inclusive integration is to be achieved. The role of the government is providing digital capability as public goods, which also can be complemented by private ICT companies such as Huawei with quality connectivity.”

Alvin P Ang from Ateneo de Manila University agreed with the openly accessible approach on up-skilling people with digital knowledge. “The education system must put in context at the foundational elements of digitalisation. Whether it’s in the basic education level or in the middle ages or those who are working already, trying to learn and upgrade themselves. We have to invest in them and give our rural areas an opportunity to catch up by at least providing them with the basic skills to get through the technology highway,” he said.