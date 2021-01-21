Alibaba stock up 8pc after Jack Ma reappears in public

Ending speculation about his whereabouts, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma reappeared in public view after at least three months amid increased scrutiny of his companies by Chinese regulators. The news took the shares of the company up more than 8 per cent in Hong Kong.

The news of his reappearance came after a video of his on Chinese social media appeared.

In the video, Ma can be seen addressing rural teachers as part of one his charity foundation’s initiatives, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The annual event is hosted to recognise the achievements of rural educators.

“Jack Ma participated in the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event on 20 January,” a spokesperson for the Jack Ma Foundation was quoted as saying.