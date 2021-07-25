Amazon to probe harassment, discrimination allegations at AWS

“The petition cites a lawsuit filed in May by Cindy Warner, a gay executive in Amazon Web Services professional services business, who accused a manager of making homophobic comments and alleged she was fired in retaliation,” the report said on Friday.

The petition also refers to a “LinkedIn post last summer by Laudon Williams, a former employee of the group, who wrote that he left the company over concerns about gender and sexual-orientation discrimination”.

It calls for an independent probe of “employee concerns that there is a non-inclusive culture” as well as the creation of an employee council to work with an external investigator.