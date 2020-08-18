Apple could lose $28b if WeChat ban stays: Report

The US ban on WeChat, a messaging, social media, and electronic payment application owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd, can impact Apple business up to worth $28 billion, a report said on Monday.

Apart from the ban order on Chinese short-video-making app TikTok, US president Donald Trump also issued another similarly-worded executive order against WeChat.

“The WeChat ban could impact up to $28 billion in iPhone/iPad sales in China as well as related impacts to Service revenue,” reports Seeking Alpha.