Apple to reduce App Store commission by half for most developers

Facing flak for App Stores 30 per cent standard commission for paid app revenue and in-app purchases, Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new developer programme that will reduce the charge by half for small businesses that earn up to $1 million in revenue from 1 January.

Apple said the new “App Store Small Business Programme” will benefit the vast majority of developers who sell digital goods and services on the store, providing them with a reduced commission on paid apps and in-app purchases.

To be launched on 1 January, the programme comes at an important time as small and independent developers continue working to innovate and thrive during a period of unprecedented global economic challenge.

The programme’s reduced commission means small developers and aspiring entrepreneurs will have more resources to invest in and grow their businesses in the App Store ecosystem.