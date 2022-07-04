Bezos slams Biden’s call for gasoline stations to cut prices

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos renewed his spat with the White House over the weekend, as the world’s third-richest person criticized President Joe Biden for calling on companies running gasoline stations to lower their prices.

In a tweet on Saturday, Biden said, “this is a time of war and global peril,” and demanded the companies lower gasoline prices, which have soared to about $5 a gallon in many parts of the country.

“Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now,” the president said.