Boeing shares slide after $1.2-billion loss

Boeing shares tumbled Wednesday after the aviation giant reported a $1.2 billion loss in an ugly quarter weighed down by fresh one-time costs on its Russia business, the Air Force One presidential jet and the new 777X plane.

After falling more than 12 percent earlier in the session, Boeing shares finished 7.5 percent lower at $154.46 following results that badly missed analyst expectations as the company revealed yet another delay with its 777X model.

The loss marks the latest round of disappointing results for the commercial jet maker, which has also suspended deliveries of its 787 plane due to a series of production issues.

Offsetting those negatives somewhat has been the improvement in the commercial air market, as well as progress on ramping up deliveries of the 737 MAX, which was grounded for more than a year following two deadly crashes.