China’s new export rules may put spanner in TikTok’s US deal

A potential deal to sell TikTok’s business in the US got complicated after China imposed new restrictions on technology exports.

China updated the list of technologies that are subject to export bans on Friday amid pressure on the app’s parent company ByteDance by the White House to divest its business in the US quickly or face an effective ban.

The new list, released jointly by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Science and Technology, added 23 items to export restrictions while technical parameters of 21 items were revised, Xinhua reported.

All technology transfers abroad, whether through trade, investment or other means, must strictly abide by relevant regulations on technology import and export of the country, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.