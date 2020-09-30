Elon Musk says he won’t get COVID-19 vax when available

Even as the world eagerly waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that he would not take one when it becomes available.

In an interview on the New York Times’ podcast “Sway” published on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO slammed the widespread restrictions imposed across the country to deal with the pandemic.

When podcast host Kara Swisher asked “Will you get a vaccine? What will you do with your own family?” Musk said, “No, I’m not at risk for COVID. Nor are my kids.”

He said that it was a huge mistake to impose sweeping lockdowns.

“I mean this is a hot button issue where rationality takes a back seat. In the grand scheme of things what we have is something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion,” he said.

“Essentially the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have anyone who is at risk quarantine until the storm passes,” he added.