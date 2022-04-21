Elon Musk’s Tesla races ahead of rising costs with price hikes

Shares of Tesla rose 5 per cent after the close of regular trading.

On an investor conference call, Musk said Tesla has a reasonable shot at achieving 60 per cent vehicle delivery growth this year and remains confident of seeing 50 per cent annual delivery growth for several years.

Tesla raised its prices in China, the United States and other countries, after Musk said in March the US electric carmaker was facing significant inflationary pressure in raw materials and logistics amid the crisis in Ukraine.

“Our own factories have been running below capacity for several quarters as supply chain became the main limiting factor, which is likely to continue through the rest of 2022,” Tesla said in a statement.

The price increases are designed to cover higher costs for the next six to 12 months, which protects Tesla on orders for cars that it may not deliver for a year.