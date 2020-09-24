Facebook steps up efforts to protect Myanmar polls

Facing flak for failing to prevent hate speech from spreading on its platform in Myanmar, Facebook has announced additional steps aimed at protecting the integrity of November elections in the country.

The social network who had admitted that they have been “too slow” to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech in Myanmar said it will significantly reduce the distribution of content that its proactive detection technology identifies as likely hate speech.

“This content will be removed if determined to violate our policies, but its distribution will remain reduced until that determination is made,” it said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook said it is using technology to identify new words and phrases associated with hate speech in Myanmar.

“We are constantly revising and updating the list of Myanmar-specific, prohibited words and phrases,” it said.