Global

FB waives fees for small businesses on ‘Checkout on Shops’

IANS
New Delhi

In a bid to further help small businesses navigate the road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook has announced to waive fees for small businesses selling with its ‘Checkout on Shops’ feature through June 2021.

Facebook has already said it will not collect any fees for paid online events from small businesses until at least August.

“It’s a critical time because small businesses are facing the greatest challenge of their lifetimes, with 47 per cent saying they might not survive the next six months, or are unsure of how long they will stay afloat if current circumstances persist,” the company said in a statement.

For many, digital marketing has been a lifeline, with two-thirds of small businesses across 17 countries reporting that they started or increased their use of digital tools for marketing, and 61 per cent reporting they expect to increase the use of these tools post-pandemic.

Advertisement

“We’re introducing ‘Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found’, an initiative that highlights how personalised ads are an important way people discover small businesses on Facebook and Instagram, and how these ads help small businesses grow from an idea into a livelihood,” the company informed.

The social network also announced to simplifying ‘Ads Manager’ to make it easier for SMBs to get started and use personalised marketing plans to increase the value of their advertising investment.

“Restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so we’re introducing new options to note what type of dining experience is available, and making this easy for people to see in Businesses Nearby,” Facebook said, adding that it is also adding a new menu tab on Pages so businesses can upload their menu directly to their Page.

The company said it is also updating the Business Resource hub on Facebook and Professional Dashboard on Instagram with more information on how personalised ads work.

Read more from Global

More News

Volkswagen sees strong rebound after 'containing' COVID

Volkswagen sees strong rebound after 'containing' COVID

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to record $9b loss

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to record $9b loss

Microsoft unveils new industry Clouds

Cloud business brings Microsoft good news

HSBC to ramps up Asia pivot as pandemic hammers profits

This file photograph taken on 30 June 2009, shows the logo of international banking firm HSBC on display in the business district of La Defense, om the outskirts of Paris. HSBC announced a radical overhaul on 18 February 2020, including plans to slash 35,000 jobs and slim operations in the United States and Europe, after profits slid by a third last year. The Asia-focused lender has been trying to lower costs as it faces a multitude of uncertainties caused by the grinding US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the European Union and now the deadly new coronavirus in China. Photo: AFP