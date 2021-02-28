FB waives fees for small businesses on ‘Checkout on Shops’

In a bid to further help small businesses navigate the road to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, Facebook has announced to waive fees for small businesses selling with its ‘Checkout on Shops’ feature through June 2021.

Facebook has already said it will not collect any fees for paid online events from small businesses until at least August.

“It’s a critical time because small businesses are facing the greatest challenge of their lifetimes, with 47 per cent saying they might not survive the next six months, or are unsure of how long they will stay afloat if current circumstances persist,” the company said in a statement.

For many, digital marketing has been a lifeline, with two-thirds of small businesses across 17 countries reporting that they started or increased their use of digital tools for marketing, and 61 per cent reporting they expect to increase the use of these tools post-pandemic.