From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata

Air India, until recently tied to an antiquated manual pricing system when setting airfares, is shifting to algorithm-based software long used by rivals to help it squeeze out more revenue from each flight.

In another sign of the formerly government-owned carrier’s whirlwind transformation under its new owner Tata Group, Air India is testing ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular chatbot, to replace paper-based practices.

The push to modernise underscores the decay left by years of under-investment as Air India looks to shed decades-old bureaucratic processes and recapture customers from Dubai’s Emirates and powerful domestic rival IndiGo INGL.NS.

“Frankly the system is almost so bad it’s good,” Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson told Indian airline executives last week, adding that this offered the chance to start from scratch rather than “jury-rig” existing architecture.