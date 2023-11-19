How big tech generated billions in fines, then didn’t pay them

Rarely a month goes by without big tech companies getting fined for price fixing, squashing competitors or misusing data, but it can take years before they pay a penny.

Ireland’s data regulator confirmed to AFP that Meta has not paid any of the two billion euros ($2.2 billion) in fines issued since last September. TikTok also owes hundreds of millions.

Amazon is still appealing against a 746 million euro fine from 2021, Luxembourg’s data regulator told AFP.