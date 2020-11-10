How Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates reacted to Biden’s victory

Tech honchos including Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos congratulated president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris after their victory in the US presidential election.

Sharing his thoughts in an Instagram post on Sunday, Bezos said their victory signifies that “unity, empathy and decency are not characteristics of a bygone era.”

“By voting in record numbers, the American people proved again that our democracy is strong,” said Bezos who faced heat from president Donald Trump over the Amazon’s CEO’s ownership of The Washington Post and Amazon’s relationship with the US Postal Service.

Gates, who has been a critic of Trump’s response to the pandemic, said in a tweet that he looked forward “to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control, engaging partners around the world on issues like poverty and climate change, and addressing issues of inequality and opportunity at home.”