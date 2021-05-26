India’s home-grown micro-blogging app Koo raises $30m

India’s home-grown micro-blogging platform Koo on Wednesday said it has raised $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global.

Koo has garnered nearly six million (60 lakh) downloads in just a year of operations.

"We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world's largest social media platforms in the next few years. Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon. Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realise this dream," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO of Koo.

Koo's existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participating in the round.

IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors who have come on board the cap table with this round, the company informed.