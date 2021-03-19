iOS developer sues Apple over alleged app monopoly

A mobile app developer has filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the tech giant of exploiting its monopoly power over iOS apps, the media reported on Thursday.

The lawsuit filed by Kosta Eleftheriou in the state of California alleged that Apple made “billions of dollars in profits at the expense of small application developers and consumers.”

The lawsuits accuses Apple of “false advertising, unfair competition in violation of California’s business and professions code and breach of good faith”.

Apple was yet to comment on the lawsuit, reports The Verge.

The developer last month went to Twitter to complain about App Store and its policies.