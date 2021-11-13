Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson is still dealing with the fallout from thousands of lawsuits over talcum powder containing traces of asbestos causing ovarian cancer in some people. A US court last year ruled it would have to pay $2.1 billion in damages.

The firm has never admitted wrongdoing but stopped selling the talc-based baby powder in the US and Canada in May 2020.

The separation is expected to take 18-24 months, creating two publicly-traded companies, and the transaction will “qualify as a tax-free separation.”

Alex Gorsky, executive chair and CEO of the 135-year-old company, said the decision to create a new consumer health business was made following a “comprehensive review.”

The board and management believe the split is “the best way to ... drive profitable growth, and—most importantly—improve healthcare outcomes for people around the world,” he said.

Gorsky added that the separation “underscores our focus on delivering industry-leading bio-pharmaceutical and medical device innovation and technology with the goal of bringing new solutions to market for patients and healthcare systems, while creating sustainable value for shareholders.”