PUBG Mobile National Championship registration with Tk 1m prizes ends 25 Apr
PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, reunites with Bangladeshi players with a full house of exciting updates, including Bangladesh's own local server, which is ready to launch in the coming months.
This time, the popular mobile game aims to go beyond an online multiplayer battleground. It is set to commit to the Bangladesh market and its players.
Registration for the country’s very first official ‘PUBG Mobile National Championship 2025’ tournament is now LIVE With a massive prize pool of Tk 1 million up for grabs! Gamers can register before the deadline of 25 April, said a press release.
For detailed registration instructions and further information, head over to the official PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Facebook page. There is no registration fee needed to participate.
PUBG MOBILE is reaffirming their long-term engagement plans in Bangladesh. They aim to revolutionize the overall gaming industry in the country. PUBG MOBILE plans to invest in gaming infrastructure development, youth and campus engagement programs, and the grooming of local talent for participation on global platforms.
One of their key visions is promoting esports education and building awareness throughout the country to introduce the youth generation with the positive side of gaming and help them develop the necessary skills to build a career in the gaming industry.
A major part of this initiative is the World of Wonder Creation Platform, where PUBG MOBILE has invested millions. In this platform, gamers can create, share, and play using custom maps, promoting creativity, innovation, and social engagement on a virtual level. Creators—including streamers, reviewers, and influencers, or even an average gamer—are empowered to spark positive, informed conversations around gaming and esports through this “WOW” platform.
PUBG MOBILE hopes to create a vibrant and inclusive community that reflects the creativity and ambition of Bangladesh’s youth while establishing a global platform for Bangladeshi creators and aspiring designers to showcase their artistic level, designing, and world-building skills.
Being familiar with such a creative platform from a basic level helps young minds to understand the world of game design, game development, and the intricate weavings behind the esports and gaming industry.
Furthermore, PUBG MOBILE contains a robust competitive esports ecosystem, hosting grassroots to international-level tournaments, enabling anyone to try their hand at the competitive esports world and earn attractive prize money and represent themselves on the global stage.
Speaking about their future plans, PUBG MOBILE South Asia Publishing Lead said, “We are thrilled to resume our journey in Bangladesh—a country with limitless potential in gaming and esports. Our goal is to work hand in hand with local stakeholders to build a sustainable, responsible, and inspiring gaming environment. PUBG MOBILE is here for the long game, and we’re excited to be part of Bangladesh’s digital evolution.”
With its reinstatement and ambitious roadmap, PUBG MOBILE is ready to spark a new era of gaming innovation and opportunity in Bangladesh.