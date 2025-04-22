PUBG Mobile National Championship registration with Tk 1m prizes ends 25 Apr

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, reunites with Bangladeshi players with a full house of exciting updates, including Bangladesh's own local server, which is ready to launch in the coming months.

This time, the popular mobile game aims to go beyond an online multiplayer battleground. It is set to commit to the Bangladesh market and its players.

Registration for the country’s very first official ‘PUBG Mobile National Championship 2025’ tournament is now LIVE With a massive prize pool of Tk 1 million up for grabs! Gamers can register before the deadline of 25 April, said a press release.

For detailed registration instructions and further information, head over to the official PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Facebook page. There is no registration fee needed to participate.